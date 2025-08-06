Tesla Leases Space In Gurgaon For 2nd India Showroom

09:00

Tesla's Mumbai showroom





Once operational, it will be the second Tesla showroom in India, after Mumbai where the firm had opened a showroom less than a month ago. Tesla India Motor & Energy, the India entity of US-based autonomous electric car maker, has leased the retail space in Gurgaon at a monthly rent of 40.17 lakh. It will escalate by 4.75 per cent per annum. According to the property registration details provided by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the US-based firm has leased the space for 9 years.





The space is located on the ground floor of Orchid Business Park at Sohna Road and has a chargeable area of 33,475 square feet.





The total super built-up area of the space is 50,914 square feet. Tesla will be using the space as a service centre, delivery centre, and retail store. It has paid a security deposit of 2.41 crore.





The space has a lock-in period of the first three years of lease tenure. The transaction was registered on July 28, 2025, with the relevant administrative authorities, while the lease commenced on July 15, 2025. Tesla will get 51 parking spaces along with the space.





Earlier, in March, the company had leased a showroom space in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), India's costliest commercial hub, for a starting monthly rent of 35.26 lakh, which is 888 per sq ft per month, for five years.





The company opened its Mumbai showroom on July 15 while introducing the Model Y in India, with prices starting from 60 lakh. In June, Tesla leased a 24,565 square foot warehousing facility in Mumbai's Kurla West for five years as a vehicle service centre/garage (without activities of bodybuilding and spray painting).





The company leased the facility at a starting monthly rent of over 37.53 lakh (153 per sq ft per month). Tesla's registered office is at Tablespace, Panchshil Business Park, in Pune. It has also leased a co-working office space near BKC in Mumbai.





-- Prachi Pisal, Business Standard

