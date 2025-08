18:39

Falling for the second day, benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 160 points on Wednesday due to selling in IT and healthcare shares amid the Reserve Bank of India policy decision to keep the key interest rates unchanged.



The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 166.26 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 80,543.99 with 18 of its constituents ending lower and 12 with gains.



During the day, it declined 261.43 points or 0.32 per cent to hit a low of 80,448.82.