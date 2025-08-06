HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee recovers 15 paise to settle at 87.73 against US dollar

Wed, 06 August 2025
Share:
19:39
image
The rupee recovered from record low level and closed 15 paise higher at 87.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by a volatile greenback and the Reserve Bank's decision to hold interest rate steady.

However, increasing crude oil prices, negative domestic equity markets, and uncertainties around the US tariff on India restricted gains in the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.72 and moved in a range of 87.63-87.80 during the day before settling at 87.73 (provisional), up 15 paise from its previous close.

The rupee revisited its lowest-ever intra-day level and ended with a loss of 22 paise at 87.88 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

TOP STORIES

Trump doubles tariff on India to 50% over Russian oil
Trump doubles tariff on India to 50% over Russian oil

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued buying of Russian oil.

LIVE! 2-wheeler used by DKS linked to traffic violations
LIVE! 2-wheeler used by DKS linked to traffic violations

Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash
Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Japan and China starting around August 29. The visit to China would be his first after the Ladakh border standoff.

Govt rejects debate on SIR, Oppn proposes 'middle path'
Govt rejects debate on SIR, Oppn proposes 'middle path'

The government rejected the Opposition's demand for a discussion on electoral roll revision in Bihar, citing that the matter is sub judice and pending before the judiciary.

Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing
Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing

Landslides blocked arterial roads leading up to Dharali where dozens of people were trapped and many homes and cars swept away by the raging waters on Tuesday. Eleven Army personnel from the nearby camp in Harsil were among those missing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD