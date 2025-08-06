Rupee recovers 15 paise to settle at 87.73 against US dollar

19:39

The rupee recovered from record low level and closed 15 paise higher at 87.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by a volatile greenback and the Reserve Bank's decision to hold interest rate steady.





However, increasing crude oil prices, negative domestic equity markets, and uncertainties around the US tariff on India restricted gains in the local unit, according to forex traders.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.72 and moved in a range of 87.63-87.80 during the day before settling at 87.73 (provisional), up 15 paise from its previous close.





The rupee revisited its lowest-ever intra-day level and ended with a loss of 22 paise at 87.88 against the US dollar on Tuesday.