Remembering the fiery and compassionate Sushma Swaraj

Leaders across party lines paid tributes to former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on her sixth death anniversary today. Remembered for her oratory, compassion, and dedication to public service, Swaraj's legacy was hailed by Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, and others.





Swaraj passed away at the age of 67, following a cardiac arrest.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar shares this picture alongside with the late Sushma Swaraj, writing: "Remembering Sushma Swaraj ji on her Punya Tithi. Her warm and inspiring presence is missed deeply."