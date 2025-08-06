HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Remembering the fiery and compassionate Sushma Swaraj

Wed, 06 August 2025
Share:
13:05
image
External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar shares this picture alongside with the late Sushma Swaraj, writing: "Remembering Sushma Swaraj ji on her Punya Tithi. Her warm and inspiring presence is missed deeply."

Leaders across party lines paid tributes to former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on her sixth death anniversary today. Remembered for her oratory, compassion, and dedication to public service, Swaraj's legacy was hailed by Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, and others.

Swaraj passed away at the age of 67, following a cardiac arrest.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rising Ganga touches Lord Shiva's feet at Rishikesh
LIVE! Rising Ganga touches Lord Shiva's feet at Rishikesh

SC sets aside HC order on naming welfare scheme after CM
SC sets aside HC order on naming welfare scheme after CM

The Supreme Court overturned a Madras High Court order restricting the Tamil Nadu government from using the names and photographs of current and former chief ministers in welfare schemes. The court also imposed a fine on the AIADMK...

SC asks EC for details of Bihar's 65 lakh deleted voters
SC asks EC for details of Bihar's 65 lakh deleted voters

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to provide details regarding the approximately 65 lakh voters removed from the draft electoral rolls in Bihar, a state preparing for elections. The court's order comes in response to...

Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt
Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan, the first of ten Common Central Secretariat buildings, aiming to consolidate ministries for improved efficiency. The building will house several key ministries, relocating them...

Uttarkashi: Rescuers retrieve 1 body in flood-struck Dharali
Uttarkashi: Rescuers retrieve 1 body in flood-struck Dharali

Rescue teams are working to find those missing after flash floods devastated Dharali village. One body has been recovered, and efforts are ongoing despite challenging weather conditions.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD