Realty Firms Raise Over Rs 26K cr Via Capital Markets

Wed, 06 August 2025
09:14
Real estate companies raised over Rs 26,000 crore through capital markets in the past 12 months, majority of which were via IPOs and qualified institutional placements, according to data from financial service firm Equirus Securities.

Smallcap companies have been the top performers over the past 12 months, delivering returns of 17 per cent, followed by real estate investment trusts (Reits) at 15.2 per cent.

In contrast, largecap listed real estate companies recorded a negative return of -2.9 per cent. Since 2017-2018, realty companies have raised Rs 72,331 crore with Reits accounting for over 43 per cent.     

-- Aneeka Chatterjee, Business Standard

