RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

10:21





RBI retains GDP growth forecast for current fiscal year at 6.5 pc with risk evenly balanced; geopolitical tensions pose headwinds. Growth in industrial sector remained subdued and uneven. The impact of 100 bps rate cut is still unfolding. Core inflation has remained steady as expected at 4 pc.

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee decides to keep repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. "Over the medium term, the Indian economy holds bright prospects in the changing world order, drawing on its inherent strengths," says Malhotra. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to continue with neutral stance, says RBI governor.