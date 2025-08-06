HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

Wed, 06 August 2025
10:21
RBI's Monetary Policy Committee decides to keep repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. "Over the medium term, the Indian economy holds bright prospects in the changing world order, drawing on its inherent strengths," says Malhotra. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to continue with neutral stance, says RBI governor. 

RBI retains GDP growth forecast for current fiscal year at 6.5 pc with risk evenly balanced; geopolitical tensions pose headwinds. Growth in industrial sector remained subdued and uneven. The impact of 100 bps rate cut is still unfolding. Core inflation has remained steady as expected at 4 pc.

Since February 2025, the RBI has reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points. In its previous policy review in June, it had trimmed the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent.

At least 60 people are said to have gone missing, but the number is likely higher, as many had gathered for the Har Dudh fair in Dharali village when the tragedy struck.

President Trump addresses questions about US imports from Russia and India's stance on purchasing Russian oil, hinting at potential tariffs.

Trump's new rules for how countries should treat him have led to the current breakdown in India-US relations, explains Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

