Highlights of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announced on Wednesday:



- Short-term lending rate (repo) unchanged at 5.5 pc;



- MPC unanimously decided to keep policy rate unchanged;



- GDP growth projection for FY26 retained at 6.5 pc;



- Inflation forecast for FY26 lowered to 3.1 pc;



- CAD expected remain within sustainable level;



- Monetary policy transmission still on;



- Impact of 100 bps rate cut since Feb on the economy still unfolding;