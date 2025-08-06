HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RBI has slashed interest rate by 100 bps since February

Wed, 06 August 2025
Share:
19:01
image
Since February 2025, the RBI has reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points.

In its previous policy review in June, it had trimmed the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent.

Based on the recommendation of the MPC, the RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 bps each in February and April, and 50 basis points in June amidst easing retail inflation.

The retail inflation is trending below 4 per cent since February this year.

It eased to a six-year low of 2.1 per cent in June, aided by an easing of food prices and favourable base effect.

TOP STORIES

Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash
Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Japan and China starting around August 29. The visit to China would be his first after the Ladakh border standoff.

LIVE! Police sub-inspector hacked to death in TN
LIVE! Police sub-inspector hacked to death in TN

Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing
Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing

Landslides blocked arterial roads leading up to Dharali where dozens of people were trapped and many homes and cars swept away by the raging waters on Tuesday. Eleven Army personnel from the nearby camp in Harsil were among those missing.

Why This Elephant Triggers Outrage In Maharashtra
Why This Elephant Triggers Outrage In Maharashtra

A Supreme Court order relocating an elephant to a care facility in Vantara has sparked public outrage in Maharashtra by putting the state government in a difficult position over issues of animal welfare and public sentiment.

No toll collection if highway badly maintained: HC
No toll collection if highway badly maintained: HC

The Kerala High Court has suspended toll collection on the Edappally-Mannuthy stretch of NH 544, citing the failure of the NHAI to provide safe and unhindered access to the highway due to ongoing construction and poor maintenance.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD