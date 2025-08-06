RBI has slashed interest rate by 100 bps since February

19:01

Since February 2025, the RBI has reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points.





In its previous policy review in June, it had trimmed the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent.





Based on the recommendation of the MPC, the RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 bps each in February and April, and 50 basis points in June amidst easing retail inflation.





The retail inflation is trending below 4 per cent since February this year.





It eased to a six-year low of 2.1 per cent in June, aided by an easing of food prices and favourable base effect.