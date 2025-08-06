Rains likely to continue in West Bengal

16:08





The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rainfall till August 12, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Some southern West Bengal districts, including North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia, are likely to receive heavy rain till August 8. Gairkata tea estate in Jalpaiguri district received the highest rainfall in the state in the 24 hours till 8.30 am, at 120 mm, the IMD said.

Heavy rain is likely to continue in parts of West Bengal owing to an active monsoon trough and an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh, the IMD said on Wednesday.