Rains likely to continue in West Bengal

Wed, 06 August 2025
16:08
Heavy rain is likely to continue in parts of West Bengal owing to an active monsoon trough and an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh, the IMD said on Wednesday. 

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rainfall till August 12, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Some southern West Bengal districts, including North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia, are likely to receive heavy rain till August 8. Gairkata tea estate in Jalpaiguri district received the highest rainfall in the state in the 24 hours till 8.30 am, at 120 mm, the IMD said.

LIVE! PM to visit China, his first since Galwan clash
LIVE! PM to visit China, his first since Galwan clash

Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing
Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing

Landslides blocked arterial roads leading up to Dharali where dozens of people were trapped and many homes and cars swept away by the raging waters on Tuesday. Eleven Army personnel from the nearby camp in Harsil were among those missing.

Trump says VP Vance 'most likely' his MAGA heir
Trump says VP Vance 'most likely' his MAGA heir

President Donald Trump has suggested that Vice President J D Vance is "most likely" the heir apparent to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio can also join him in "some form".

'Ganga at your door': UP minister tells flood-hit residents
'Ganga at your door': UP minister tells flood-hit residents

The remark triggered sharp reactions from opposition leaders, who accused the minister of being insensitive to the plight of those affected by floods.

Mumbai, Malegaon Verdicts: Collective National Failure
Mumbai, Malegaon Verdicts: Collective National Failure

The blame must be shared by the investigating agencies, the government of the day and the nation at large, points out Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).

