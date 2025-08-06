HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul gets bail in defamatory case against Amit Shah

Wed, 06 August 2025
12:00
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by an MP-MLA court in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Wednesday in connection with a case related to alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in 2018. 

Gandhi appeared before the court around 10.55 am. "Rahul Gandhi ji appeared before the court as per the direction from the Jharkhand High Court. He had sought bail, which was granted. We will now take the process ahead," the Congress MP's counsel said. Gandhi had, on June 2, moved the Jharkhand High Court, challenging the earlier order of the special court here, which had directed him to appear before it on June 26. 

The Congress MP's counsel had informed the high court on June 10 that his client would not be able to appear on the specified day, and instead requested it to grant August 6 for the appearance. The high court had accepted his request. 

A case of defamation was filed against Gandhi by a person named Pratap Kumar for allegedly making defamatory statements against the union home minister at a rally in Chaibasa in 2018. -- PTI

