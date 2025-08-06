HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Print, Digital News Will Vanish, Only ChatGPT Will Remain'

Wed, 06 August 2025
Share:
08:56
image
The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that physical newspapers and online news portals would soon disappear and only OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT would remain operational if large language model (LLM) makers continue to scrape and use content created by newsrooms without any revenue accruing to them.

"Physical newspaper circulation has come down drastically. Physical newspapers are disappearing, digital news will disappear, and only ChatGPT will remain. It reduces my incentive to publish," Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for DNPA, told Justice Amit Bansal of the Delhi high court. 

The DNPA's submissions were made in the ongoing hearing of the copyright and illegal content usage case filed by Asian News International (ANI) against OpenAI.

DNPA, which represents several print and digital media organisations in the country, argued that the moment ChatGPT picks up information from the public domain to train its LLM -- without the consent of the news organisation -- it amounts to copyright infringement.

Storage of such content, even momentarily, would amount to infringement of the rights of the news organisation, the DNPA told the court. "Storage of an infringing copy itself is infringing. Even if you store it for a transient moment, you are infringing. You cannot use my copyright without my licence," Rao said. He added that even for research purposes, OpenAI must acquire a lawful copy first. 

"...You have to buy SCC Online to be able to crack it in the privacy of your home for research purposes," he told the court. In the last hearing, intervenors had argued that ANI and ChatGPT were each other's competitors. 

"If I ask who the CM of Jammu and Kashmir is, I will get an answer from ChatGPT as well as ANI. They are direct competitors.' ANI Media has filed a case against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, alleging that its content was illegally used to train large language models (LLMs) and other artificial intelligence systems. Apart from ANI, several domestic news publishers, media houses, their representative associations, and music labels have sought to intervene in the case as petitioners. 

-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! U'khand floods: 60 missing but no bodies found yet
LIVE! U'khand floods: 60 missing but no bodies found yet

'You Will See More Devastation In Uttarakhand'
'You Will See More Devastation In Uttarakhand'

'The government only wakes up after devastation.''The government does not understand the gravity of the situation nor they do not want to understand the gravity of the situation.'

Uttarkashi cloudburst hit Army camp, soldiers missing
Uttarkashi cloudburst hit Army camp, soldiers missing

A cloudburst triggered devastating flashfloods in the Harsil area of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, with at least 8-10 Indian Army personnel reported missing from a camp in the lower Harsil region.

Trump's 24-hr threat to India; Russia steps in to defend
Trump's 24-hr threat to India; Russia steps in to defend

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said India has not been a good trading partner and announced that he will raise the tariffs on New Delhi 'very substantially' over the next 24 hours because it is buying Russian oil.

NDRF deploys cadaver dogs in Uttarakhand rescue
NDRF deploys cadaver dogs in Uttarakhand rescue

The NDRF has deployed its first-ever team of cadaver dogs to help locate those feared dead in the cloudburst incident in Uttarakhand. Disaster swept through the Himalayan village of Dharali on the way to Gangotri on Tuesday with a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD