HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Police sub-inspector hacked to death in TN

Wed, 06 August 2025
Share:
17:58
Representational image
Representational image
A Special Sub Inspector of the Tamil Nadu police was hacked to death when he attempted to resolve a dispute between a man and the latter's son in Gudimangalam in the district, the police said on Wednesday. 

According to police, M Shanmugavel (57), working as a special sub inspector at Gudimangalam police station in Tiruppur district, and Armed Reserve Police constable Azhaguraja, on patrol duty at around 11 pm on August 5, rushed to a private farm upon receiving information about a drunken brawl between two persons. 

On arriving, the police tried to pacify the two, but the police official was attacked with a sickle and the constable chased away. 

According to West Zone IGP, T Senthil Kumar, there was a dispute within the family and SSI Shanmugavel and constable Azhaguraja, who were on patrol duty, had rushed to the farm near Udumalpet to quell the conflict. 

Preliminary enquiry revealed that though Manigandan was suspected to have caused grievous injuries to the SSI, his brother Thangapandian and their father Moorthy were also involved in attacking the official and chasing away the constable, he said. 

While Shanmugavel died on the spot, the constable managed to escape a bid on his life. 

Six special police teams have been formed to trace and nab Moorthy, who had two criminal offences pending against him and his two sons: Manigandan and Thangapandi, who had four cases pending against them, each, the IGP told reporters. 

The culprits damaged the police jeep before escaping. 

A case has been registered by the Gudimangalam police and further investigation was on.

TOP STORIES

Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash
Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Japan and China starting around August 29. The visit to China would be his first after the Ladakh border standoff.

LIVE! Police sub-inspector hacked to death in TN
LIVE! Police sub-inspector hacked to death in TN

Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing
Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing

Landslides blocked arterial roads leading up to Dharali where dozens of people were trapped and many homes and cars swept away by the raging waters on Tuesday. Eleven Army personnel from the nearby camp in Harsil were among those missing.

Why This Elephant Triggers Outrage In Maharashtra
Why This Elephant Triggers Outrage In Maharashtra

A Supreme Court order relocating an elephant to a care facility in Vantara has sparked public outrage in Maharashtra by putting the state government in a difficult position over issues of animal welfare and public sentiment.

No toll collection if highway badly maintained: HC
No toll collection if highway badly maintained: HC

The Kerala High Court has suspended toll collection on the Edappally-Mannuthy stretch of NH 544, citing the failure of the NHAI to provide safe and unhindered access to the highway due to ongoing construction and poor maintenance.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD