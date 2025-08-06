Police sub-inspector hacked to death in TN

17:58

According to police, M Shanmugavel (57), working as a special sub inspector at Gudimangalam police station in Tiruppur district, and Armed Reserve Police constable Azhaguraja, on patrol duty at around 11 pm on August 5, rushed to a private farm upon receiving information about a drunken brawl between two persons.





On arriving, the police tried to pacify the two, but the police official was attacked with a sickle and the constable chased away.





According to West Zone IGP, T Senthil Kumar, there was a dispute within the family and SSI Shanmugavel and constable Azhaguraja, who were on patrol duty, had rushed to the farm near Udumalpet to quell the conflict.





Preliminary enquiry revealed that though Manigandan was suspected to have caused grievous injuries to the SSI, his brother Thangapandian and their father Moorthy were also involved in attacking the official and chasing away the constable, he said.





While Shanmugavel died on the spot, the constable managed to escape a bid on his life.





Six special police teams have been formed to trace and nab Moorthy, who had two criminal offences pending against him and his two sons: Manigandan and Thangapandi, who had four cases pending against them, each, the IGP told reporters.





The culprits damaged the police jeep before escaping.





A case has been registered by the Gudimangalam police and further investigation was on.

