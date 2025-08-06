PM to visit China, his first since Galwan clash

16:52

File pic





This will be his first visit to China since the Galwan clash of 2020.





He last visited China in 2019.Discussions with SCO member countries will cover regional security, terrorism, and trade. Efforts will be made to restore stability and dialogue in India-China relations.





There is a possibility of informal meetings with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the summit.





Earlier, in October 2024, PM Modi and Xi Jinping met at the BRICS summit in Kazan. Following that, efforts to reduce border tensions between the two countries gained momentum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China to attend the regional summit SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) in Tianjin city from August 31 to September 1, reports NDTV.