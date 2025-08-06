HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM to visit China, his first since Galwan clash

Wed, 06 August 2025
16:52
File pic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China to attend the regional summit SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) in Tianjin city from August 31 to September 1, reports NDTV.

This will be his first visit to China since the Galwan clash of 2020. 

He last visited China in 2019.Discussions with SCO member countries will cover regional security, terrorism, and trade. Efforts will be made to restore stability and dialogue in India-China relations.

There is a possibility of informal meetings with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the summit.

Earlier, in October 2024, PM Modi and Xi Jinping met at the BRICS summit in Kazan. Following that, efforts to reduce border tensions between the two countries gained momentum.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM to visit China, his first since Galwan clash

Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing
Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing

Landslides blocked arterial roads leading up to Dharali where dozens of people were trapped and many homes and cars swept away by the raging waters on Tuesday. Eleven Army personnel from the nearby camp in Harsil were among those missing.

Trump says VP Vance 'most likely' his MAGA heir
Trump says VP Vance 'most likely' his MAGA heir

President Donald Trump has suggested that Vice President J D Vance is "most likely" the heir apparent to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio can also join him in "some form".

'Ganga at your door': UP minister tells flood-hit residents
'Ganga at your door': UP minister tells flood-hit residents

The remark triggered sharp reactions from opposition leaders, who accused the minister of being insensitive to the plight of those affected by floods.

Mumbai, Malegaon Verdicts: Collective National Failure
Mumbai, Malegaon Verdicts: Collective National Failure

The blame must be shared by the investigating agencies, the government of the day and the nation at large, points out Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).

