Mumbai kabutarkhana protestors remove tarp, clash with cops

Wed, 06 August 2025
12:50
Pic: Sahil Salvi
Protesters on Wednesday removed the tarpaulin put up by the Bombay Municipal Corporation to cover the kabutarkhana (pigeon feeding station) at Dadar in Mumbai, after the Bombay High Court ordered closure of such facilities.

Irate protesters, mostly from the Jain community, clashed with police, who tried to stop them from removing the cover, put up by the civic body. Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who later visited the spot, condemned the incident and said the police will take appropriate action in the matter. 

 He also appealed to the people to maintain peace and said the management of trust of a Jain temple located in the area claimed they had no role in the protest. 

The HC recently ordered the closure of Mumbai's kabutarkhanas over health concerns like respiratory issues from pigeon droppings. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting on Tuesday with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, ministers Ganesh Naik, Girish Mahajan and Mangal Prabhat Lodha. 

The meeting discussed regulated feeding to prevent pigeon deaths while ensuring public health through precautions and mechanised droppings' cleanup. Fadnavis directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to continue controlled feeding with organisational support until alternatives are established. 

The Jain community, for whom feeding pigeons is a sacred tradition, have fiercely opposed the closure, with demonstrations in Mumbai highlighting the cultural significance and the distress of pigeons dying on streets. After the police dispersed protesters, Lodha visited the spot and reviewed the situation. He also spoke to the management of a Jain temple located opposite the kabutarkhana. 

Speaking to media persons on the issue, Lodha said whatever happened at the kabutarkhana earlier in the morning was "wrong" and "condemnable". Asked about action against the protesters, he said, "Police will take a right decision on this." Lodha said when he spoke to the management of the Jain temple trust, they denied participating in the protest and claimed some outsiders had a role in it.

