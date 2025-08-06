HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi can't stand up to Trump because of Adani: Rahul

Wed, 06 August 2025
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi for being unable to stand up to President Donald Trump because of a US investigation into the Adani group.

He alleged that the investigation threatens to reveal financial links.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "India, please understand: The reason PM Modi cannot stand up to President Trump despite his repeated threats is the ongoing U.S. investigation into Adani."

"One threat is to expose the financial links between Modi, AA, and Russian oil deals. Modi's hands are tied," the post reads.

Amid the ongoing tensions over tariffs, US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the United States will "substantially raise" the tariff on India for buying large amounts of Russian oil. He claimed that much of this oil is being sold in the open market for huge profits.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

Meanwhile, India has defended its sovereign right to conduct energy policy based on national interest.

The government has clarified that India's energy purchases are guided by market dynamics and national interests.

"You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements, that we look at what is available in the market and the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specifics," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week, answering queries on Trump's announcement of a penalty for purchasing Russian oil.  -- ANI

