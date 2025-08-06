Kinnaur Kailash Yatra suspended, 413 stranded pilgrims rescued; 617 roads cut off

15:40

ITBP personnel rescue pilgrims.





The devotees were stranded after two makeshift bridges at Tanglippi and Kangarang were washed away due to the increased water flow in streams, they said.





The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shared videos of rescue operations on X, which showed pilgrims ziplining from one end of the streams to the other. The Kinnaur district administration received a distress call about the pilgrims stranded on the trek route. In response to the call, the ITBP and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) launched the rescue operations, the officials said. The Kinnaur district administration suspended the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra after the rain led to significant damage along the pilgrimage route. Most of the trekking paths have become either dangerously slippery or have been hit by landslides, posing a serious threat to the safety of pilgrims, according to the officials. In view of these adverse conditions, the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra is being temporarily suspended until further notice, an official order said. Pilgrims currently on the route have been safely sheltered at Milling Khata and Gufa, and all necessary arrangements have been made for their safety. Kinnaur Kailash, considered to be the winter residence of Lord Shiva, is located at an altitude of 19,850 feet.





The yatra began on July 15 and will conclude on August 30. Heavy rain also upended life in other parts of the state, leading to the closure of 617 roads, including four national highways, and educational institutions. Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash parts of the state. -- PTI

