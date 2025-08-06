J-K govt bans 25 books for 'promoting secessionist narrative'

22:01

The banned titles include Kashmiri's Fight for Freedom by Mohd Yousuf Saraf, Colonizing Kashmir by Hafsa Kanjwal, Azadi by Arundhati Roy, Independent Kashmir by Christopher Snedden, and Kashmir: The Case for Freedom by Tariq Ali, Arundhati Roy, and others.





Prominent publishers such as Routledge, Stanford University Press, Zubaan Books, and Harper Collins feature on the list.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the forfeiture of 25 books for allegedly promoting false narratives, glorifying terrorism, and inciting secessionism in the region.The action, taken under Section 98 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, follows investigations that reportedly found these publications played a critical role in radicalising youth and misguiding public opinion against the Indian state, the government said in a notification on Wednesday.According to the notification issued by the Home Department on August 5, 2025, the banned literature includes works that distort historical facts, glorify terrorists, vilify security forces, and promote alienation and religious radicalisation.The notification warns that such content contributes to a 'culture of grievance, victimhood, and terrorist heroism.'The government stated that the continued circulation of these books posed a threat to national sovereignty and integrity, and thus, their publication, distribution, or possession is now prohibited. --