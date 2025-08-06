HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

J-K govt bans 25 books for 'promoting secessionist narrative'

Wed, 06 August 2025
Share:
22:01
image
The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the forfeiture of 25 books for allegedly promoting false narratives, glorifying terrorism, and inciting secessionism in the region.

The action, taken under Section 98 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, follows investigations that reportedly found these publications played a critical role in radicalising youth and misguiding public opinion against the Indian state, the government said in a notification on Wednesday.

According to the notification issued by the Home Department on August 5, 2025, the banned literature includes works that distort historical facts, glorify terrorists, vilify security forces, and promote alienation and religious radicalisation.

The notification warns that such content contributes to a 'culture of grievance, victimhood, and terrorist heroism.'

The banned titles include Kashmiri's Fight for Freedom by Mohd Yousuf Saraf, Colonizing Kashmir by Hafsa Kanjwal, Azadi by Arundhati Roy, Independent Kashmir by Christopher Snedden, and Kashmir: The Case for Freedom by Tariq Ali, Arundhati Roy, and others.

Prominent publishers such as Routledge, Stanford University Press, Zubaan Books, and Harper Collins feature on the list.

The government stated that the continued circulation of these books posed a threat to national sovereignty and integrity, and thus, their publication, distribution, or possession is now prohibited.   -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India slams US tariffs, defends Russia oil imports
LIVE! India slams US tariffs, defends Russia oil imports

Trump doubles tariff on India to 50% over Russian oil
Trump doubles tariff on India to 50% over Russian oil

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued buying of Russian oil.

Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash
Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Japan and China starting around August 29. The visit to China would be his first after the Ladakh border standoff.

Govt rejects debate on SIR, Oppn proposes 'middle path'
Govt rejects debate on SIR, Oppn proposes 'middle path'

The government rejected the Opposition's demand for a discussion on electoral roll revision in Bihar, citing that the matter is sub judice and pending before the judiciary.

Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing
Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing

Landslides blocked arterial roads leading up to Dharali where dozens of people were trapped and many homes and cars swept away by the raging waters on Tuesday. Eleven Army personnel from the nearby camp in Harsil were among those missing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD