Inside the Mahua Moitra-Pinaki Misra wedding reception

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra hosted their reception at the Hotel Lalit in New Delhi yesterday, almost two months after the wedding in Germany on May 30.





Moitra was seen in a red saree with zari butis and traditional gold jewellery, while husband Misra was dressed in a classic white traditional dhoti and kurta with a distinct Odiya bomkai borers.





Several MPs shared their pictures at the reception, like this one alonside by Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi which shows the couple with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Deepinder Singh Hooda.

The monsoon session of Parliament may be facing disruptions every day with protests by the Opposition over SIR, but one thing that went off smoothly was a certain wedding reception which saw leaders from across the political spectrum greeting and meeting each other with bonhomie.