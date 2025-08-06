HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Inside the Mahua Moitra-Pinaki Misra wedding reception

Wed, 06 August 2025
Share:
14:27
image
The monsoon session of Parliament may be facing disruptions every day with protests by the Opposition over SIR, but one thing that went off smoothly was a certain wedding reception which saw leaders from across the political spectrum greeting and meeting each other with bonhomie. 

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra hosted their reception at the Hotel Lalit in New Delhi yesterday, almost two months after the wedding in Germany on May 30.

Moitra was seen in a red saree with zari butis and traditional gold jewellery, while husband Misra was dressed in a classic white traditional dhoti and kurta with a distinct Odiya bomkai borers.

Several MPs shared their pictures at the reception, like this one alonside by Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi which shows the couple with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Deepinder Singh Hooda. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 5 dead, 413 rescued, 100 stranded in Uttarkashi cloudburst
LIVE! 5 dead, 413 rescued, 100 stranded in Uttarkashi cloudburst

SC asks EC for details of Bihar's 65 lakh deleted voters
SC asks EC for details of Bihar's 65 lakh deleted voters

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to provide details regarding the approximately 65 lakh voters removed from the draft electoral rolls in Bihar, a state preparing for elections. The court's order comes in response to...

'Ganga at your door': UP minister tells flood-hit residents
'Ganga at your door': UP minister tells flood-hit residents

The remark triggered sharp reactions from opposition leaders, who accused the minister of being insensitive to the plight of those affected by floods.

Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan
Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan

Trump's new rules for how countries should treat him have led to the current breakdown in India-US relations, explains Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

Vijay Deverakonda appears before ED in online betting case
Vijay Deverakonda appears before ED in online betting case

Actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad for questioning in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling. Other actors, including Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati, and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD