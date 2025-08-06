Indore petrol pump sealed after biker's video goes viral

In a bid to bypass the 'no helmet, no
petrol' ban, a motorcyclist in Indore wore a milk tank lid on his head
to refuel the two-wheeler at a petrol pump in Indore, leaving netizens
in splits and the administration red-faced.
While the witty bid to buy
petrol caused a stir on the Internet, the administration was, however,
not impressed and sealed the petrol pump for violating the order
prohibiting the sale of petrol to two-wheeler riders without helmets.
A
milkman arrived on a motorcycle at a petrol pump in Palda area of
Indore recently.
He removed the iron milk tank lid and wore it as a
helmet.
A woman staffer ignored the act and refuelled his two-wheeler.
The viral video evoked a barrage of funny memes and messages on social
media.
The administration, however, didn't take the incident kindly.
"After verifying the incident, we sealed the petrol pump for defying the
administrative order which prohibits the sale of petrol to two-wheeler
riders without helmets," Tehsildar SS Jaroliya told PTI on Wednesday.
The 'no helmet, no petrol' order has been enforced since August 1.
After Abhay Manohar Sapre, chairman of the Supreme Court's Road Safety
Committee and former judge of this court, instructed the administration
to launch an intensive campaign in the city to ensure that vehicle
riders follow the rule of wearing helmets and seat belts, the
administration issued a restrictive order of 'no helmet, no petrol'
under section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023.
The onus to
follow the order lies on petrol pumps.
The flouting of the order can
invite imprisonment up to one year or a fine up to Rs 5,000 or both. -- PTI