India slams US tariffs, defends Russia oil imports

21:25

While reaffirming India's commitment to constructive engagement, the ministry warned that India 'will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests' in response to any external pressure or economic coercion.





-- with PTI inputs

India has strongly objected to the recent decision by the United States to impose additional tariffs, calling the move 'unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.'The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed 'deep disappointment' over Washington, DC's stance and reiterated that New Delhi would 'take all necessary steps to protect its national interests'.'It is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India,' the MEA said in a sharply worded statement on Wednesday.'We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.'The MEA has issued the statement after US President Donald Trump slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, a move that is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard.Responding to Trump's move, the MEA clarified that India's energy imports are driven by market considerations and are guided by the broader goal of ensuring national energy security.'Our energy imports are based on market factors and the overall objective of ensuring energy security for our citizens,' the MEA said, underlining that such decisions fall squarely within the purview of India's sovereign interests.