Himachal Rains: Schools, Colleges shut in Shimla

09:19

Rain map in Himachal for the next 3-4 hours





Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places in Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Lahul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu districts. Heavy and continuous rainfall has disrupted normal life in Shimla, leading to the closure of most educational institutions in the district. -- ANI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning at 6:30 AM today, forecasting light to moderate rainfall at most places in Himachal Pradesh, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi over the next 3 to 4 hours.