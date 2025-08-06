HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
FPIs Continue To Influence Stock Prices

Wed, 06 August 2025
09:31
Despite foreign portfolio investors' (FPIs) holdings in Indian equities falling to a decade-low, they remain the most influential driver of stock prices.

According to Prime Infobase, among seven key investor cohorts, companies that saw an increase in FPI holdings during the June 2025 quarter recorded the highest average gains -- 21.73 per cent.

In contrast, stocks where FPIs reduced their stakes underperformed, with an average gain of just 16.9 per cent.

Stocks that saw mutual fund raise exposure posted average returns of 16.3 per cent, while those where they reduced their exposure edged higher by 17.2 per cent.

Companies where LIC increased its holdings saw a more modest average rise of 9.4 per cent, while 88 stocks where LIC cut its stake rose 17.2 per cent.

Observers note that while FPIs' influence may be gradually waning amid surging domestic liquidity, they remain market movers and price-setters. In contrast, domestic institutional investors are largely viewed as price takers, contributing stability to the system.

As of June 2025, FPIs' share in India's market cap dropped to 17.04 per cent, a 13-year low from 17.22 per cent at March 2025 end.    

-- Samie Modak, Business Standard

