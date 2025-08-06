HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Eknath Shinde and family meet Modi in Delhi

Wed, 06 August 2025
18:33
Pic courtesy: Office of Deputy CM Ekanath Shinde
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his family, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. 

Shinde also announced his party Shiv Sena's "unconditional support' to the NDA's vice presidential nominee. 

The Maharashtra deputy CM, who is on a visit to Delhi, also met Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day. 

He told reporters after meeting Shah that the 'Mahayuti', the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will fight the local body elections in Maharashtra together. 

Shinde also rejected suggestions that his frequent visits to Delhi are linked to his "differences" with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying there are no strains in their ties and that they are working together for the state's development.  

