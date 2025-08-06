HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Death toll in Vadodara bridge collapse reaches 22, one still missing

Wed, 06 August 2025
17:24
The death toll in the last month's collapse of a bridge over the Mahisagar river in Gujarat's Vadodara district has risen to 22 with an injured person dying at a hospital, an official said on Wednesday.

Dilip Padhiyar (34), a resident of Borsad taluka of Anand district, died during treatment at the government-run SSG Hospital on Tuesday night, said Vadodara collector Anil Dhameliya.

"The death toll has reached 22. Other injured persons have already been discharged from the hospital after recovery. One person, Vikram Padhiyar, remains missing," he said.

Padhiyar was returning home in a vehicle after finishing his night shift at a factory in Vadodara when a section of the bridge collapsed, plunging several vehicles into water.

According to doctors, he was admitted in a critical condition and later contracted an infection.

The 40-year-old bridge near Gambhira village connected Anand and Vadodara districts.

While five persons, including Padhiyar, were rescued by locals after the collapse, others could not be saved as they either drowned or died during treatment.

Four engineers of the roads and buildings department of the Gujarat government were suspended for negligence after the tragedy.   -- PTI

