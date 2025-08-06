HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cloudburst did not give people time to run away: Witness

Wed, 06 August 2025
16:15
Uttarkashi cloudburst incident: Sumit, an eyewitness of the incident, says, "The disaster did not even give time for people to run away. Several people are missing and may have died in the incident. The flood lasted for a maximum of 10 seconds, and then there was normal water." 

A devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi district has triggered massive flash floods and landslides, causing widespread destruction in Dharali and Sukhi Top areas. Rescue operations are in full swing, with teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Indian Army working tirelessly to evacuate stranded individuals and locate the missing.

LIVE! PM to visit China, his first since Galwan clash
LIVE! PM to visit China, his first since Galwan clash

Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing
Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing

Landslides blocked arterial roads leading up to Dharali where dozens of people were trapped and many homes and cars swept away by the raging waters on Tuesday. Eleven Army personnel from the nearby camp in Harsil were among those missing.

Trump says VP Vance 'most likely' his MAGA heir
Trump says VP Vance 'most likely' his MAGA heir

President Donald Trump has suggested that Vice President J D Vance is "most likely" the heir apparent to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio can also join him in "some form".

'Ganga at your door': UP minister tells flood-hit residents
'Ganga at your door': UP minister tells flood-hit residents

The remark triggered sharp reactions from opposition leaders, who accused the minister of being insensitive to the plight of those affected by floods.

Mumbai, Malegaon Verdicts: Collective National Failure
Mumbai, Malegaon Verdicts: Collective National Failure

The blame must be shared by the investigating agencies, the government of the day and the nation at large, points out Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).

