Cloudburst did not give people time to run away: Witness

A devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi district has triggered massive flash floods and landslides, causing widespread destruction in Dharali and Sukhi Top areas. Rescue operations are in full swing, with teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Indian Army working tirelessly to evacuate stranded individuals and locate the missing.

Uttarkashi cloudburst incident: Sumit, an eyewitness of the incident, says, "The disaster did not even give time for people to run away. Several people are missing and may have died in the incident. The flood lasted for a maximum of 10 seconds, and then there was normal water."