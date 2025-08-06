HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Army says no ceasefire violation along LoC

Wed, 06 August 2025
The Army on Tuesday said there has been no ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There have been some media and social media reports regarding ceasefire violation in Poonch region. It is clarified that there has been no ceasefire violation along the LoC. Please avoid spreading unverified information," the Army said in a statement in New Delhi.

Earlier, official sources in Jammu said the Pakistan Army had on Tuesday evening indulged in 'unprovoked' firing on forward Indian posts along the LoC, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army.

The exchange of small arms firing between the two sides continued for nearly 15 minutes in the Mankote sector but there was no immediate report of any casualties, the sources had said, adding it was the first instance of ceasefire violation since Operation Sindoor.

Indian and Pakistani militaries engaged in intense clashes between May 7 and 10 after India launched missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure across the border under Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The border clashes, however, died down after the two countries reached an understanding.

At least 28 persons were killed in Pakistani shelling, missile and drone attacks along the LoC in J-K with 13 of these deaths reported in Poonch district alone.  -- PTI

