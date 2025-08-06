All Kartavya Bhavans May Be Ready In 2 Years

08:58





Kartavya Bhavan-03 on the Kartavya Path is the first of the 10 new office space for central government ministries and departments as part of the overall Central Vista redevelopment plan. Constructed on a plinth area of 150,000 square metres, Kartavya Bhavan-03 will accommodate the ministries of home affairs, external affairs, rural development, petroleum and natural gas, and micro, small & medium enterprises.





"It will also include the offices of the principal scientific advisor to the prime minister and the department of personnel and training," an official said. While two other under-construction CCS buildings -- numbered 1 and 2 -- are scheduled to be completed by next month, building number 10 will be ready by April next year. CCS buildings 6 and 7, currently under construction at the Vigyan Bhavan Annexe, are expected to be completed by October 2026.





The rest of the CCS buildings -- numbered 4, 5, 8 and 9 -- will come up in the place of current government office complexes at Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan and Udyog Bhavan.





"A tender for the demolition of the four Bhavans will be floated within two months, and construction of the remaining buildings is expected to commence by December this year,' Housing Secretary Katikithala Srinivas said. As part of the relocation, Khattar added offices operating from these four Bhavans will temporarily shift to new locations on Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Minto Road, and Jodhpur House for two years.





As part of improving connectivity, the entire Central Vista is planned to be connected to a new Metro line from the Indraprastha metro station, passing through the CCS buildings, North Block, and South Block, which will house the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum.





"The line is currently in the design phase, with an approval expected in the next two-to-three months," Srinivas said. The new office buildings will be grade A spaces akin to those made by private sector developers for corporates and multinationals, which will have 24 main conference rooms, 26 smaller conference rooms, 67 meeting rooms within work halls, information and communication technology and networking infrastructure, besides parking capacity for 600 cars and 120 electric vehicle charging points.





Modern facilities such as creche, yoga room, medical room, cafe, and a multipurpose hall will be available for occupants, in addition to CCTV surveillance and ID card-based access control.





