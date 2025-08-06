80 people rescued, says CM Dhami after aerial survey

10:47





Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts an aerial survey of the cloudburst and flash flood-affected areas in Uttarkashi's Dharali. He says, "10 DSP, 3 SP and around 160 police officials are engaged in carrying out rescue operations. Helicopters of the Indian Army are also ready. As soon as the weather improves, the helicopters will be used for rescue operations. Food packets, a team of doctors have been prepared. The work to restore electricity is also underway. Mobile network is not available in Dharali as of now. We are trying to reach the people. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely. The rescue work is apace. Teams from the army, ITBP, and SDRF have reached the spot. Around 70-80 people have been rescued... A road has been blocked. The DM and an SP rank officer are on their way to the spot. It's a challenging situation as it is still raining there," he told PTI Videos.