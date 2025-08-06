HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

80 people rescued, says CM Dhami after aerial survey

Wed, 06 August 2025
Share:
10:47
image
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts an aerial survey of the cloudburst and flash flood-affected areas in Uttarkashi's Dharali. He says, "10 DSP, 3 SP and around 160 police officials are engaged in carrying out rescue operations. Helicopters of the Indian Army are also ready. As soon as the weather improves, the helicopters will be used for rescue operations. Food packets, a team of doctors have been prepared. The work to restore electricity is also underway. Mobile network is not available in Dharali as of now. We are trying to reach the people. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely. The rescue work is apace. Teams from the army, ITBP, and SDRF have reached the spot. Around 70-80 people have been rescued... A road has been blocked. The DM and an SP rank officer are on their way to the spot. It's a challenging situation as it is still raining there," he told PTI Videos. 

Dhami said arrangements have been made for medicines and food and 160 police personnel have been deployed, 10 of them senior and three SP-rank, to oversee the disbursement of ration. Three nodal officers have been appointed from the CM's office. "Every life matters to us," the chief minister said. The Indian Army has deployed its MI-17 and Chinook helicopters to look for the stranded.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! U'khand floods: 130 rescued, 150 army personnel deployed
LIVE! U'khand floods: 130 rescued, 150 army personnel deployed

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5% after 3 straight cuts
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5% after 3 straight cuts

Since February 2025, the RBI has reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points. In its previous policy review in June, it had trimmed the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent.

Uttarkashi floods before and after: Image shows destruction
Uttarkashi floods before and after: Image shows destruction

At least 60 people are said to have gone missing, but the number is likely higher, as many had gathered for the Har Dudh fair in Dharali village when the tragedy struck.

Don't know...: Trump on India citing US trade with Russia
Don't know...: Trump on India citing US trade with Russia

President Trump addresses questions about US imports from Russia and India's stance on purchasing Russian oil, hinting at potential tariffs.

Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan
Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan

Trump's new rules for how countries should treat him have led to the current breakdown in India-US relations, explains Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD