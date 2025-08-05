HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zelenskyy says Pakistani, Chinese mercenaries fighting for Russia

Tue, 05 August 2025
Share:
11:42
image
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that mercenaries from China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and African countries are fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing conflict. 

This announcement comes as Ukraine continues to grapple with the brutal war that has claimed countless lives and displaced millions. 

During a visit to the front-line troops in the Kharkiv region on Monday, Zelenskyy met with the brave warriors of the 17th Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade. As he assessed the situation, he learned that foreign mercenaries were on the ground, fighting against Ukrainian forces. 

"Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond," Zelenskyy stated firmly on X. 

"We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles. We also specifically addressed the issues of drone supply and deployment, recruitment, and direct funding for the brigades," he added. Zelenskyy expressed his deepest gratitude for his soldiers' unwavering bravery and stated. 

"I presented our defenders with state awards. It is an honor for me to be here. Thank you for fighting, serving your state and the Ukrainian people, and for supporting one another." As fighting has continued, Russian and Ukrainian officials have held several meetings in recent months in Istanbul, Turkiye, Al Jazeera reported. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC judges can't decide who is a true Indian: Priyanka
LIVE! SC judges can't decide who is a true Indian: Priyanka

They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate
They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA parliamentary party for his government's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.

Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case
Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases worth crores of rupees against his group...

Russia exits nuclear treaty with US after submarine threat
Russia exits nuclear treaty with US after submarine threat

Russia announces its withdrawal from a self-imposed moratorium on deploying intermediate-range missiles, citing escalating tensions with the US and the repositioning of American nuclear submarines.

Cab using navigation app falls into canal in Kochi
Cab using navigation app falls into canal in Kochi

A private taxi fell into an open canal along a rainwater flooded road near Petta in Kochi on Tuesday morning while the driver was on his way, using a navigation tool, to pick up a passenger, the police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD