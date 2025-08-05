Zelenskyy says Pakistani, Chinese mercenaries fighting for Russia

11:42





This announcement comes as Ukraine continues to grapple with the brutal war that has claimed countless lives and displaced millions.





During a visit to the front-line troops in the Kharkiv region on Monday, Zelenskyy met with the brave warriors of the 17th Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade. As he assessed the situation, he learned that foreign mercenaries were on the ground, fighting against Ukrainian forces.





"Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond," Zelenskyy stated firmly on X.





"We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles. We also specifically addressed the issues of drone supply and deployment, recruitment, and direct funding for the brigades," he added. Zelenskyy expressed his deepest gratitude for his soldiers' unwavering bravery and stated.





"I presented our defenders with state awards. It is an honor for me to be here. Thank you for fighting, serving your state and the Ukrainian people, and for supporting one another." As fighting has continued, Russian and Ukrainian officials have held several meetings in recent months in Istanbul, Turkiye, Al Jazeera reported. -- ANI

