'Very substantial' tariffs on India in 24 hrs: Trump

Tue, 05 August 2025
19:04
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said India has not been a good trading partner and announced that he will raise the tariffs on India 'very substantially' over the next 24 hours.

"With India, what people don't like to say about India, they're the highest tariff nation. They have the highest tariff of anybody. We do very, very little business with India because their tariffs are so high," Trump said in an interview with CNBC Squawk Box.

"India has not been a good trading partner, because they do a lot of business with us, but we don't do business with them. So we settled on 25% (tariff), but I think I'm going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they're buying Russian oil," he added.   -- Yoshita Singh/PTI

TOP STORIES

Trump's 24-hr threat to India; Russia steps in to defend

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said India has not been a good trading partner and announced that he will raise the tariffs on New Delhi 'very substantially' over the next 24 hours because it is buying Russian oil.

4 dead in Uttarkashi flash floods, Army rushed to rescue

A cloudburst in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand led to flash floods, causing damage to houses and sweeping away structures. Several people are feared buried under debris.

LIVE! Lalu's son forms coalition to contest Bihar polls

'India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'
'America is adopting the typical 'my way or the highway'/'Either you are with us or against us' stance.' 'This is a policy India is not going to accept.'

Mamata's message to dissenters: Fall in line or fall out

TMC accepts Kalyan Banerjee's resignation and appoints new leaders, signaling a crackdown on dissent within the party.

