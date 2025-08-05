Varanasi's Namo Ghat flooded as water level of Ganga rises

10:00

Namo Ghat





Meanwhile, all schools in Varanasi, across all boards and up to Class 12, will remain closed on August 5 and 6 due to the ongoing flood-like situation in the city, the District School Superintendent said on Monday.





In an official statement, the Superintendent said, "In view of the rain and flood situation in Varanasi district, in compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Varanasi, all the schools of all boards (Basic Education Council, Secondary Education Council, CBSE Board, ICSE Board and Sanskrit Board) running from pre-primary to class 12 in Varanasi district will remain closed on August 5 and 6. Therefore, the Headmasters / Principals of all the schools are directed to ensure strict compliance with the said order." -- ANI

As monsoon rains lash several parts of the country, the water level of the Ganga River is on the rise, causing a flood-like situation near the ghats in several cities, including Varanasi Namo Ghat.Visuals from the Namo Ghat show the water level reaching dangerous heights, raising concerns for the authorities.