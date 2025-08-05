HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP: Bajrang Dal workers assault man for possessing meat

Tue, 05 August 2025
A man was allegedly assaulted by Bajrang Dal members and locals on the suspicion of carrying prohibited meat in the temple town of Soron in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district. 

The police on Monday said an FIR has been registered and the case is under investigation. 

A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering tension in the region. 

The incident took place Sunday near Mallah Nagar under the Nagaria police outpost of Soron Kotwali police station. 

The victim, identified as Hasnain, a resident of Chamunda Gate, Kasganj, was apparently carrying about five kilograms of white meat in a bag when the local residents stopped him. 

According to the police, the locals informed Bajrang Dal members, who, along with others, allegedly beat the man in public. 

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the man into custody. 

Samples of the seized meat have been sent for forensic examination. 

Circle officer Nagar Anchal Chauhan said that a crowd apprehended and beat the man, and four packets of suspected prohibited meat were allegedly recovered from him. 

A case has been registered based on his statement. 

Soron Kotwali Jagdish Chandra said, "A group of 15-20 individuals beat up the man. While the involvement of Bajrang Dal members was denied in initial statements, the victim's brother Tanveer filed a formal complaint naming some known and about six unidentified persons." -- PTI

