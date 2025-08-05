Two nabbed for killing eunuch by slitting her throat

16:35

Representational image





The team reached the spot under the bridge at Telco T-point towards Hasanpur and found a person lying dead with a slit throat. The deceased has been identified as Karan alias Annu, resident of Khichripur, Delhi, aged about 25 years.





The deceased, a eunuch by gender identity, was presently residing in Village Chilla. One child in conflict with the law (CCL) was also apprehended at the scene. The involvement and exact role of the CCL is currently under investigation. -- PTI

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested two accused in the murder case of a eunuch at Madhu Vihar area on Monday. According to Delhi Police, on Monday, a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a transgender person was received at PS Madhu Vihar.