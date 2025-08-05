Time has come to call out Trump's constant bullying: Cong

13:01





He also questioned Trump's right to pressure the country. Speaking at the press conference, Sanjay Raut said, "Trump has been threatening India repeatedly. But our PM and the government are not ready to say a word on this. Who is President Trump to put pressure on India? No Russian or American president ever spoke this way about India before..."





In a latest statement by US President Donald Trump on Monday, he said that the United States will "substantially raise" the tariff paid by India for buying "massive amounts of Russian Oil", stating that much of the oil purchased from Moscow is being sold in the open market "for big profits".





Trump wrote on Truth Social, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"





India has defended its sovereign right to conduct energy policy based on national interest. -- ANI

Following US President Donald Trump's tariff threat to India, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said no Russian or American leader has ever spoken to India in such a manner before.