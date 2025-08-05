HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Time has come to call out Trump's constant bullying: Cong

Tue, 05 August 2025
Share:
13:01
image
Following US President Donald Trump's tariff threat to India, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said no Russian or American leader has ever spoken to India in such a manner before.

He also questioned Trump's right to pressure the country. Speaking at the press conference, Sanjay Raut said, "Trump has been threatening India repeatedly. But our PM and the government are not ready to say a word on this. Who is President Trump to put pressure on India? No Russian or American president ever spoke this way about India before..."

In a latest statement by US President Donald Trump on Monday, he said that the United States will "substantially raise" the tariff paid by India for buying "massive amounts of Russian Oil", stating that much of the oil purchased from Moscow is being sold in the open market "for big profits".

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" 

India has defended its sovereign right to conduct energy policy based on national interest. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik passes away
LIVE! Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik passes away

'They don't decide who is...': Priyanka after SC raps Rahul
'They don't decide who is...': Priyanka after SC raps Rahul

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defends Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court criticized his remarks about the Army, asserting that it's not the court's role to define who is a true Indian and that Rahul respects the Army.

Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case
Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases worth crores of rupees against his group...

They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate
They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA parliamentary party for his government's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.

Is ethanol-blended petrol damaging your vehicle? Govt says...
Is ethanol-blended petrol damaging your vehicle? Govt says...

The ministry stated that for vehicles designed for E10 and calibrated for E20, mileage may drop by just 1-2 per cent, while in other vehicles, it could be around 3-6 per cent.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD