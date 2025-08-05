Take tuition from me on how to work as Oppn: Nadda on ruckus

13:02





Mallikarjun Kharge, on behalf of the opposition parties, alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deployed CISF personnel near the well of the House. Kharge said, "We are astonished and shocked at how CISF personnel are made to run into the well of the house, when the members were exercising their democratic right of protest. We saw this yesterday and again today. Has our parliament been reduced to such a level? This is most objectionable, and we condemn it. We expect that in the future, CISF personnel will not come trooping into the well of the house when members are raising important issues of public concern."





"When Arun Jaitley ji was the LoP in Rajya Sabha and Sushma Swaraj ji was the LoP of Lok Sabha, they said that disturbing the proceedings is also to strengthen the Democratic process. This is not a huge thing. We are protesting in a democratic way, and we will continue to do so. This is our right," the LoP said. However, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh refuted the claims made by Kharge and stated that it was not the CISF personnel but the Parliamentary security. He clarified that the only people responsible for maintaining decorum by the order of the Chair are marshals.





JP Nadda, replying to this, said, "You have made it clear that disrupting proceedings is undemocratic. If I am speaking and someone comes beside me shouting slogans, that is not democracy. This is not the proper way to function. I myself have been in the Opposition for a long time, and I would say--take tuition from me on how to work as the Opposition, because you'll be there for the next 40 years." -- ANI

