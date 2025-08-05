HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Suvendu Adhikari's convoy attacked in Bengal's Cooch Behar

Tue, 05 August 2025
Share:
14:06
image
The convoy of Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly attacked by TMC workers in Cooch Behar district during a protest programme. The TMC, however, dubbed the charges "well-scripted drama". 

Adhikari, who had travelled to the north Bengal district to lead a BJP demonstration outside the office of the Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police, faced sloganeering. He was shown black flags near the Khagrabari area. 

According to BJP leaders, a mob, holding TMC party flags and black flags, gathered at the Khagrabari crossing around 12.35 pm, when Adhikari's convoy was passing through the area. Protesters reportedly shouted go back slogans and hurled shoes at Adhikari's vehicle. 

At least one car in his convoy, including a police escort vehicle, had its window panes shattered. The BJP blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the attack, claiming it was a pre-planned attempt to intimidate the Leader of the Opposition.

The TMC, however, claimed that no TMC workers were involved in the vandalism and the attack was a "result of the internal feud within the BJP". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarkashi; homes, hotels swept away
Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarkashi; homes, hotels swept away

A cloudburst in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand led to flash floods, causing damage to houses and sweeping away structures. Several people are feared buried under debris.

LIVE! 6 aircraft engine shutdowns, 3 May Day call since Jan
LIVE! 6 aircraft engine shutdowns, 3 May Day call since Jan

Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79
Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79

Malik had served as the 18th governor of Goa between November 3, 2019, and August 18, 2020.

'Go back': Indian-origin taxi driver attacked in Ireland
'Go back': Indian-origin taxi driver attacked in Ireland

An Indian-origin taxi driver in Dublin was attacked in a suspected hate crime, prompting a police investigation and raising safety concerns for Indian citizens in Ireland.

'They don't decide who is...': Priyanka after SC raps Rahul
'They don't decide who is...': Priyanka after SC raps Rahul

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defends Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court criticized his remarks about the Army, asserting that it's not the court's role to define who is a true Indian and that Rahul respects the Army.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD