Suvendu Adhikari's convoy attacked in Bengal's Cooch Behar

Adhikari, who had travelled to the north Bengal district to lead a BJP demonstration outside the office of the Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police, faced sloganeering. He was shown black flags near the Khagrabari area.





According to BJP leaders, a mob, holding TMC party flags and black flags, gathered at the Khagrabari crossing around 12.35 pm, when Adhikari's convoy was passing through the area. Protesters reportedly shouted go back slogans and hurled shoes at Adhikari's vehicle.





At least one car in his convoy, including a police escort vehicle, had its window panes shattered. The BJP blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the attack, claiming it was a pre-planned attempt to intimidate the Leader of the Opposition.





The TMC, however, claimed that no TMC workers were involved in the vandalism and the attack was a "result of the internal feud within the BJP". -- PTI

