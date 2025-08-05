HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes: UK coroner's report

Tue, 05 August 2025
18:15
The death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur has been found to be due to natural causes as per UK authorities, amid allegations of foul play by his mother Rani Kapur.

Kapur, former chairman of auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), passed away due to left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease, as per the coroner's report shared by the office of his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur.

The findings come at a time when various reports have cited that Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur has approached UK authorities, demanding a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding her son's death in London.

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in London on June 12 while playing polo.

Following his demise, the company's board unanimously appointed Jeffery Mark Overly as the chairman on June 23, 2025.

Rani Kapur, mother of Sunjay and former chairperson of the Sona group, in a letter dated July 24 to the board alleged that while the family mourned the death of Sunjay last month, some people chose this as an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy.

She also alleged that the death of her son in the UK last month was in "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances".

Rani Kapur had also sought postponement of the company's AGM in which entailed a resolution to appoint Sunjay's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director.

The company's shareholders on July 25, however, approved the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director with requisite majority.

Rani Kapur had stated that as per the will dated June 30, 2015, she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate and accordingly a majority shareholder of the Sona Group, including the auto components firm.

However, in a regulatory filing, Sona Comstar stated that as per the company records, Rani Kapur has not been a shareholder of the company at least since 2019. 

