HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets decline in early trade

Tue, 05 August 2025
Share:
10:06
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in initial trade on Tuesday, dragged down by selling in oil & gas shares and persistent foreign fund outflows. 

Investor sentiment was further dampened after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose higher tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 315.03 points or 0.39 per cent to 80,703.69 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went lower by 41.80 points or 0.17 per cent to 24,680.95. Among the Sensex firms, BEL, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel were the major laggards. Maruti, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, Titan, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers. 

"The latest tweet from President Donald Trump that 'I will be substantially raising US tariffs on India' for buying Russian oil is a big threat. If he walks his talk, India-US relations will further strain, and the impact on India's exports to the US can be worse than thought earlier. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! E20 Petrol does not cause drastic drop in fuel efficiency
LIVE! E20 Petrol does not cause drastic drop in fuel efficiency

'It's A Big Day, Anything Is Possible'
'It's A Big Day, Anything Is Possible'

'Many are saying that some significant announcement regarding Jammu and Kashmir or even separate statehoods might come; that possibility cannot be ruled out given today's date.'

Rape convict Ram Rahim gets another parole
Rape convict Ram Rahim gets another parole

This comes months after Singh walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak after being granted a 21-day furlough in April.

Dummy bomb goes undetected at Red Fort, 7 cops suspended
Dummy bomb goes undetected at Red Fort, 7 cops suspended

The Delhi Police conducts daily drills as part of preparations for the program scheduled for 15th August, they added.

Foreign visitors may need to pay $15,000 bond to enter US
Foreign visitors may need to pay $15,000 bond to enter US

The Trump administration is implementing a pilot program requiring visitors from countries with high visa overstay rates to pay a bond of up to USD 15,000.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD