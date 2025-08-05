HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shibu Soren's funeral held with full state honours

Tue, 05 August 2025
19:28
A galaxy of people from all walks of life, from top politicians of the country to common villagers, thronged Nemra in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand as the mortal remains of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren were consigned to flames on Tuesday.

People bid adieu to 'Dishom Guru', as he was fondly called by the masses, with moist eyes as a sombre atmosphere prevailed in the native village of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha co-founder, whose last rites were held with full state honours amid tight security arrangements.

As his elder son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren lit the pyre, people raised the slogan of 'Guruji amar rahe' (long live guruji).

The JMM co-founder died on Monday at a hospital in Delhi while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. He was 81.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other leaders, paid homage to the departed soul in the national capital.  -- PTI

