'Serves as a reminder, you can't make statements against country'

Speaking to the media, Rijiju emphasised that the judiciary will not remain silent on such matters. "The false statements made by Rahul Gandhi regarding our security and territorial integrity have shown that our judiciary and the Supreme Court will not remain silent on such matters. This is a lesson for everyone. Thinking that you can say anything and get away with it is wrong. The directive given by the Supreme Court to Rahul Gandhi serves as a reminder to all that, as an Indian citizen, you cannot make statements against the country," the Union Minister said. -- PTI

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks on the Indian Army, asserting that no one can make false statements against the country and expect to go unchallenged.