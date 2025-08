17:39

Benchmark stock index Sensex closed lower on Tuesday following selling in oil & gas and banking shares ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy announcement on August 6.





The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 308.47 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 80,710.25.





During the day, it declined 464.32 points or 0.57 per cent to hit an intraday low of 80,554.40.