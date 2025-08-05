HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC likely to hear plea seeking restoration of statehood to JK on Aug 8

Tue, 05 August 2025
12:15
The Supreme Court is likely to hear on August 8 a plea seeking directions to the Centre for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned the matter on Tuesday before a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran. 

"The date (on SC website) shows as August 8. Let it not be deleted," Sankaranarayanan submitted. The CJI accepted the request. Tuesday marks the sixth anniversary of the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. 

On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370, even as it ordered that assembly elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024 and its statehood be restored "at the earliest". 

Last year, a plea was filed in the top court seeking directions to the Centre for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir within two months. The application was filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, an academician, and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, a socio-political activist. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC judges can't decide who is a true Indian: Priyanka
LIVE! SC judges can't decide who is a true Indian: Priyanka

They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate
They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA parliamentary party for his government's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.

Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case
Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases worth crores of rupees against his group...

Russia exits nuclear treaty with US after submarine threat
Russia exits nuclear treaty with US after submarine threat

Russia announces its withdrawal from a self-imposed moratorium on deploying intermediate-range missiles, citing escalating tensions with the US and the repositioning of American nuclear submarines.

Cab using navigation app falls into canal in Kochi
Cab using navigation app falls into canal in Kochi

A private taxi fell into an open canal along a rainwater flooded road near Petta in Kochi on Tuesday morning while the driver was on his way, using a navigation tool, to pick up a passenger, the police said.

