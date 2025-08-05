HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC judges can't decide who is a true Indian: Priyanka

Tue, 05 August 2025
image
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday rallied behind her brother Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court rapped him over his remarks on the Army, saying it does not fall within the purview of the judges of the top court to decide who is a true Indian.

She said her brother has the highest respect for the Army and will never say anything against it. As the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, it is Rahul Gandhi's duty to ask questions of the government, the Wayanad MP said. The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceedings against Gandhi before a Lucknow court over his remarks about the Army during his December 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The top court, however, censured the Congress leader, saying if he is a true Indian, he would not say such a thing. Asked about the top court's observations, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters at the Parliament House complex, "With due respect to the honourable judges of the Supreme Court, they do not decide who is a true Indian. It is the job of the opposition leader, it is his duty to ask questions and to challenge the government." 

"My brother would never say anything against the Army. He holds the Army in the highest respect. So it is a misinterpretation (of his remarks)," she said. The BJP on Monday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying he has vowed to "strengthen China", while the Congress asserted that every patriotic Indian has sought answers since the Galwan incident but the government has chosen to "obfuscate" the truth with its policy of "DDLJ -- deny, distract, lie, and justify". PTI

TOP STORIES

They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate
They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA parliamentary party for his government's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.

Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case
Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases worth crores of rupees against his group...

Russia exits nuclear treaty with US after submarine threat
Russia exits nuclear treaty with US after submarine threat

Russia announces its withdrawal from a self-imposed moratorium on deploying intermediate-range missiles, citing escalating tensions with the US and the repositioning of American nuclear submarines.

Cab using navigation app falls into canal in Kochi
Cab using navigation app falls into canal in Kochi

A private taxi fell into an open canal along a rainwater flooded road near Petta in Kochi on Tuesday morning while the driver was on his way, using a navigation tool, to pick up a passenger, the police said.

