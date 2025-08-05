Rupee hits all-time low, ends at 87.88 against US dollar

20:55

The rupee revisited its all-time low level and ended with a loss of 22 paise at 87.88 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as risk-off sentiment deepened after US President Donald Trump renewed threats to raise tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil.





Forex traders said the rupee is likely to slide further as India-US trade deal uncertainty continues to dent domestic market sentiments.





Moreover, weak equity markets dented investors' sentiments further.





However, the domestic unit pared some of its losses on supposed intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).





A soft US dollar and overnight decline in crude oil prices also cushioned the downside to some extent, they said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.95 against the greenback, its lowest-ever intra-day level that was previously recorded on February 10 this year.





During the session, it touched the high of 87.75 against the American currency.





At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the domestic unit was at 87.88, down 22 paise over its previous close. -- PTI