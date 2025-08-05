HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee hits all-time low, ends at 87.88 against US dollar

Tue, 05 August 2025
20:55
The rupee revisited its all-time low level and ended with a loss of 22 paise at 87.88 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as risk-off sentiment deepened after US President Donald Trump renewed threats to raise tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil.

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to slide further as India-US trade deal uncertainty continues to dent domestic market sentiments.

Moreover, weak equity markets dented investors' sentiments further. 

However, the domestic unit pared some of its losses on supposed intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

A soft US dollar and overnight decline in crude oil prices also cushioned the downside to some extent, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.95 against the greenback, its lowest-ever intra-day level that was previously recorded on February 10 this year.

During the session, it touched the high of 87.75 against the American currency.

At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the domestic unit was at 87.88, down 22 paise over its previous close.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Army soldiers missing after Uttarkashi cloudburst
LIVE! Army soldiers missing after Uttarkashi cloudburst

Flash floods devastate Dharali; 4 killed, houses buried
Flash floods devastate Dharali; 4 killed, houses buried

A cloudburst in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand led to flash floods, causing damage to houses and sweeping away structures. Several people are feared buried under debris.

Trump's 24-hr threat to India; Russia steps in to defend
Trump's 24-hr threat to India; Russia steps in to defend

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said India has not been a good trading partner and announced that he will raise the tariffs on New Delhi 'very substantially' over the next 24 hours because it is buying Russian oil.

'India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'
'India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'

'America is adopting the typical 'my way or the highway'/'Either you are with us or against us' stance.' 'This is a policy India is not going to accept.'

EC suspends 4 Bengal officials for lapses in voter list
EC suspends 4 Bengal officials for lapses in voter list

The Election Commission suspended four officers and a casual worker in West Bengal for alleged dereliction of duty and lapses in preparing electoral rolls. The action follows allegations of electoral roll compromise at the behest of the...

