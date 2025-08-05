HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Railway Board chairman asks officials to operate more 15-coach trains in Mumbai

Tue, 05 August 2025
01:00
File image
File image
Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar on Monday asked officials to introduce more 15-coach local trains, prioritising passenger safety and convenience.

He reviewed railway projects at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and inspected a few suburban stations.

The meeting discussed capacity enhancement and the provision of better facilities for commuters through the addition of train services, along with the timely completion of ongoing projects, railway officials said.

Senior officials from Central Railway (CR), Western Railway (WR), Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), and the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd. (DFCCIL) attended the review meeting at CSMT.                 

Kumar instructed the concerned departments to expedite the completion of projects aimed at augmenting suburban train services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.                 

Kumar was apprised of the plan by Central Railway and WR officials to increase the number of 15-car local trains. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic
Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic

A 2-2 series result seems fair, for a 1-3 loss would have been cruelly unjust --- especially to Siraj, who bowled 185.3 overs in the series for 23 wickets and never seemed to give up belief.

Trump threatens steeper tariffs on India over Russian oil
Trump threatens steeper tariffs on India over Russian oil

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits," Trump said in a social media post on Monday.

LIVE! Bajrang Dal workers assault man for possessing meat
LIVE! Bajrang Dal workers assault man for possessing meat

'Trump Wants To Force India To Stop...'
'Trump Wants To Force India To Stop...'

'Trump is likely being purposefully vague, hoping that this lack of clarity will pressure India, fearing the worst, to agree to scale back its imports of Russian oil.'

India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!
India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!

A look at India's narrowest victories by run margin -- games that tested nerves, showcased grit, and etched unforgettable drama into Test history.

