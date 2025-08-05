Railway Board chairman asks officials to operate more 15-coach trains in Mumbai

01:00

He reviewed railway projects at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and inspected a few suburban stations.





The meeting discussed capacity enhancement and the provision of better facilities for commuters through the addition of train services, along with the timely completion of ongoing projects, railway officials said.





Senior officials from Central Railway (CR), Western Railway (WR), Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), and the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd. (DFCCIL) attended the review meeting at CSMT.





Kumar instructed the concerned departments to expedite the completion of projects aimed at augmenting suburban train services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.





Kumar was apprised of the plan by Central Railway and WR officials to increase the number of 15-car local trains. -- PTI

