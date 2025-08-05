PM praises Shah, says he's longest serving HM

11:06





A resolution on Operation Sindoor was passed in the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting saying the the 'US designating The Resistance Front (TRF), responsible for the Pahalgam attack, as Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), and BRICS Joint Declaration condemning Pahalgam attack, avowing to "ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism', reflect a win for India's diplomatic stance against terrorism inflicted on its soil by Pakistan. The developments reflect India's rising clout on the global stage and international affirmation.

PM Modi praises Amit Shah at NDA meeting and notes he is now the longest serving Union Home Minister.