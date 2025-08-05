HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM praises Shah, says he's longest serving HM

Tue, 05 August 2025
Share:
11:06
image
PM Modi praises Amit Shah at NDA meeting and notes he is now the longest serving Union Home Minister. 

A resolution on Operation Sindoor was passed in the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting saying the the 'US designating The Resistance Front (TRF), responsible for the Pahalgam attack, as Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), and BRICS Joint Declaration condemning Pahalgam attack, avowing to "ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism', reflect a win for India's diplomatic stance against terrorism inflicted on its soil by Pakistan. The developments reflect India's rising clout on the global stage and international affirmation.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC judges can't decide who is a true Indian: Priyanka
LIVE! SC judges can't decide who is a true Indian: Priyanka

They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate
They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA parliamentary party for his government's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.

Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case
Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases worth crores of rupees against his group...

Russia exits nuclear treaty with US after submarine threat
Russia exits nuclear treaty with US after submarine threat

Russia announces its withdrawal from a self-imposed moratorium on deploying intermediate-range missiles, citing escalating tensions with the US and the repositioning of American nuclear submarines.

Cab using navigation app falls into canal in Kochi
Cab using navigation app falls into canal in Kochi

A private taxi fell into an open canal along a rainwater flooded road near Petta in Kochi on Tuesday morning while the driver was on his way, using a navigation tool, to pick up a passenger, the police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD