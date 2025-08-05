PM calls Dhami to enquire about Dharali flash floods

17:37

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was praying for the well-being of those hit by flash floods in Uttarkashi's Dharali, and assured his full help.





'I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation,' Modi wrote on X.





He said relief and rescue teams are at work.





'No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people,' the PM said.





A cloudburst caused flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali on Tuesday, killing at least four people, and sweeping away several houses in its train.





Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri and is home to many hotels, home stays, and restaurants.





An army team from Harsil has been rushed to the spot. -- PTI