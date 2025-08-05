HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Parliament extends President's Rule in Manipur by six months

Tue, 05 August 2025
15:02
Parliament on Tuesday approved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for another six months beyond August 13. The resolution, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, was approved by the Rajya Sabha, amid ruckus over electoral rolls revision issue in Bihar. 

Amid protests by Opposition MPs, Chair Harivansh said it was a "constitutional obligation" to pass the resolution. Moving the resolution for passage in the House, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said a rift was formed between two communities in Manipur due to a court order. "A rift was created between two communities in Manipur due to a court order. Those who say it is communal violence are wrong..." Rai said amid uproar by Opposition MPs. He also said it has been eight months since President's Rule was imposed in Manipur, adding only one incident of violence has been reported. Later, the Rajya Sabha approved the resolution with a voice vote. -- PTI

