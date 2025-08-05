Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, army retaliates

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tue, 05 August 2025
21:52
In the first ceasefire violation post Operation Sindoor in May, Pakistan army on Tuesday evening indulged in 'unprovoked' firing on forward Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

The Indian Army strongly retaliated and the exchange of small arms firing between the two sides continued for nearly 15 minutes in the Mankote sector, they said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty, the officials said, adding security forces have been put on high alert all along the border in view of the ceasefire violation that coincided with the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J-K, and its bifurcation into two Union territories.

The sources said that the firing from across the border started at 7.40 pm on forward posts and the Indian troops retaliated befittingly.

Indian and Pakistani militaries engaged in intense clashes between May 7 and 10 after India launched missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure across the border to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The border clashes, however, died down after the two countries reached an understanding.

At least 28 persons were killed in Pakistani shelling, missile and drone attacks along the LoC in J-K with 13 of these deaths reported in Poonch district alone.   -- PTI

Flash floods devastate Dharali; 4 killed, houses buried
Flash floods devastate Dharali; 4 killed, houses buried

A cloudburst in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand led to flash floods, causing damage to houses and sweeping away structures. Several people are feared buried under debris.

Trump's 24-hr threat to India; Russia steps in to defend
Trump's 24-hr threat to India; Russia steps in to defend

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said India has not been a good trading partner and announced that he will raise the tariffs on New Delhi 'very substantially' over the next 24 hours because it is buying Russian oil.

'India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'
'India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'

'America is adopting the typical 'my way or the highway'/'Either you are with us or against us' stance.' 'This is a policy India is not going to accept.'

EC suspends 4 Bengal officials for lapses in voter list
EC suspends 4 Bengal officials for lapses in voter list

The Election Commission suspended four officers and a casual worker in West Bengal for alleged dereliction of duty and lapses in preparing electoral rolls. The action follows allegations of electoral roll compromise at the behest of the...

