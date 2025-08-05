HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No book can explain baba's struggle: Hemant Soren

Tue, 05 August 2025
Share:
09:07
image
A day after veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren, fondly known as 'Dishom Guru', died, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that his father's fight against injustice would continue. 

The CM also said he was passing through the most difficult phase of his life after the demise of his father. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder breathed his last at a Delhi hospital at the age of 81 after battling illness. 

"I am passing through the most difficult phase of my life; the pillar of Jharkhand's soul is gone. No book can explain Baba's struggle, but I vow to continue his fight against injustice," the Jharkhand CM posted on X. Soren promised not to let Jharkhand bow and vowed to work to realise his father's dreams by working for the oppressed and the poor. The JMM leader said he will put his feet in his father's shoes to wage a war against injustice. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chinese occupation of Indian territory is reality: Cong
LIVE! Chinese occupation of Indian territory is reality: Cong

How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour

Needing 7 to win, Siraj is given the ball and who better than Mr Lion Heart to script India's narrowest win in Test cricket. It takes Siraj a stinging yorker to send Atkinson's stumps flying -- the ball hitting low on the off stump.

India slams US, EU over 'double standards' on Russian oil
India slams US, EU over 'double standards' on Russian oil

India has strongly criticized the US and EU for their 'unjustified and unreasonable' targeting of New Delhi for its procurement of Russian crude oil, pointing out their own continued trade relations with Russia.

Trump threatens steeper tariffs on India over Russian oil
Trump threatens steeper tariffs on India over Russian oil

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits," Trump said in a social media post on Monday.

Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic
Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic

A 2-2 series result seems fair, for a 1-3 loss would have been cruelly unjust --- especially to Siraj, who bowled 185.3 overs in the series for 23 wickets and never seemed to give up belief.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD